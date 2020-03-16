Social distancing: why it is critical and how it works

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday called for South Africans to limit social contact, implementing the advice of global scientists as Covid-19 continues to spread.

“We are calling for a change of behaviour among all South Africans. We must minimise physical contact with other people, and encourage the elbow greeting rather than shaking hands,” said Ramaphosa.

The president declared a national state of emergency, implementing a number of measures to limit the spread of the virus, including travel bans, closing down schools until after the Easter weekend (Friday April 10-Monday April 13) and limiting public gatherings and social events to 100 people.