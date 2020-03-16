Social distancing: why it is critical and how it works
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday called for South Africans to limit social contact, implementing the advice of global scientists as Covid-19 continues to spread.
“We are calling for a change of behaviour among all South Africans. We must minimise physical contact with other people, and encourage the elbow greeting rather than shaking hands,” said Ramaphosa.
The president declared a national state of emergency, implementing a number of measures to limit the spread of the virus, including travel bans, closing down schools until after the Easter weekend (Friday April 10-Monday April 13) and limiting public gatherings and social events to 100 people.
What is social distancing and why is it important?
Social distancing — a video explainer
Social distancing by Juan delcan
The matches on the right might scoff and say "see, I did nothing and I'm fine!" Let them scoff and do the right thing anyway.
Is it really important?
Johns Hopkins Hospital defines social distancing as a deliberate action to minimise contact with other people.
“Social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness. Staying at least 1.8m away from other people lessens your chances of catching Covid-19.”
The Washington Post reported that experts have said the best way to break the chain of transmission is to limit contact with other humans by self-isolating and keeping a spatial distance.
USA today reported that social distancing should not be limited to only the vulnerable but should be enforced by everyone.