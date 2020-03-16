South Africa

Soweto man arrested for allegedly raping his three daughters

16 March 2020 - 16:59 By Naledi Shange
A Soweto father has been arrested for allegedly raping his three daughters. Stock image.
A Soweto father has been arrested for allegedly raping his three daughters. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/BELCHONOK

A 42-year-old man from Soweto is behind bars on suspicion that he raped his three daughters, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Khalipha Mvula said the man was arrested on Sunday.

“The arrest came shortly after a case of rape was opened on Saturday March 14, after the social workers who were providing the three siblings - aged 10, eight and six - with counselling services recommended that a case must be opened after learning with shock from the little girls that their father had sexually violated them on separate occasions during 2019,” said Mvula.

“The suspect allegedly violated the girls and apparently threatened them, saying if they told anyone he would hurt them.”

The man is expected to make his first court appearance at the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

Dad gets life for raping his children, mother five years for staying silent

A father who raped his children aged four and five has been sentenced to life in prison and their mother to five years - for failing to report the ...
News
1 month ago

Durban father gets life for raping and sexually assaulting his daughter

A Durban father has been handed a life sentence for sexually assaulting and raping his daughter
News
1 month ago

Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child porn operation

Five men have been arrested in Pretoria and Kempton Park for being in possession of child pornography in a widescale investigation where local law ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  5. 'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot News

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X