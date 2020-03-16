Soweto man arrested for allegedly raping his three daughters

A 42-year-old man from Soweto is behind bars on suspicion that he raped his three daughters, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Khalipha Mvula said the man was arrested on Sunday.

“The arrest came shortly after a case of rape was opened on Saturday March 14, after the social workers who were providing the three siblings - aged 10, eight and six - with counselling services recommended that a case must be opened after learning with shock from the little girls that their father had sexually violated them on separate occasions during 2019,” said Mvula.

“The suspect allegedly violated the girls and apparently threatened them, saying if they told anyone he would hurt them.”

The man is expected to make his first court appearance at the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday.