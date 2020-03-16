LISTEN | Taxi driver: 'Chances of protecting myself against the virus are slim'

Zulu said he had seen one or two passengers wearing face masks in the past week, but was unsure how he could protect himself and commuters.

“Chances of protecting myself are slim because I talk to and take money from people every day. I can’t tell people not to sit next to each other because our arrangement doesn’t allow for it. The taxi has to be full,” he said.

Another taxi driver, Thulani Khanyile, said: “We are all scared of death, but we have no way of protecting ourselves.”

Khanyile said it would be impossible for many taxi drivers to purchase masks and hand sanitisers because they are too expensive.

“You have to remember most taxi drivers don’t own the taxis. They have to hand over most of what they make and they are left with little. It would be better if these things were supplied to everyone,” said Khanyile.

One association for taxi drivers, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), has called a media briefing on Tuesday to discuss the pandemic and other issues, according to spokesperson Theo Malele.