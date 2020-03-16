Three-month-old baby kidnapped from Mamelodi clinic found alive

A three-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday, has been found alive.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the child was found dumped on Sunday.

“The baby was picked up by a couple after he was dumped next to Pretoria University's Mamelodi Campus. The couple took the baby to the police station, where he was positively identified by the parents,” he said.

The baby was taken to a medical practitioner for examination and was released to the care of his parents after he was found to be healthy and unharmed.

“The case of kidnapping remains open and police are still searching for the suspect/s,” said Masondo.