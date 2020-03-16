Trampoline & chores while dad and Covid-19 mom work in self-isolation

“Take it seriously and act like you have the virus today, with 20-second hand washing, social distancing and working remotely where possible.”

This is the message to the rest of the country from a Cape Town businesswoman who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her safety, runs a hotel chain in Cape Town and Johannesburg. She believes she was exposed to the virus during a trip to Germany and Austria.

“I may have contracted it in the subway (underground railway). I used hand sanitiser daily and avoided most crowds.”

She returned to SA on Wednesday. After experiencing mild symptoms and a dry cough, she went for tests and entered self-isolation on Thursday. Her results returned positive for Covid-19 on Friday evening.

She said she, her husband and their two young children went almost straight into quarantine on the request of the school.

"I found out Friday night and was in shock. I was hardly sick and not really prepared for the reality that I am positive and likely to pass it on to my kids.