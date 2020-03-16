Uber to pay drivers who can't work because of Covid-19 outbreak
Uber South Africa will provide financial assistance for up to 14 days of no work for drivers and delivery staff diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed under quarantine by a public health authority.
In response to the coronavirus, the e-hailing company will provide financial help to drivers and delivery staff who are also personally asked to self-isolate by a public health authority or licensed medical provider, or have been exposed to someone diagnosed with the virus.
However, those who qualify for financial assistance must have taken at least one trip on the Uber platform in the 30 days before March 6, when the company’s global financial assistance plan was announced.
The help received will also vary based on individual average daily earnings.
According to the Uber website, an affected driver who makes R475.11 per day will get a total of R6,654.08 for 14 days off.
“Based on the advice of public health authorities, our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve,” said the company.
Uber has also decided to close its Greenlight Hubs, where drivers go to get in-person help, from Tuesday to April 6.
“We want to protect the driver community, as well as the Uber customer support experts who help them every day, by temporarily closing our Greenlight Hubs across South Africa to encourage social distancing. We recognise this may create challenges for drivers and we are further expanding online and phone support options.”
The company has set up teams to handle drivers’ questions and concerns over the phone and using the app.
In addition to providing drivers with access to disinfectants to clean their cars, Uber said it would partner manufacturers and distributors to source as much as possible for drivers in cities with the greatest need.
As of Sunday night, there were 61 confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA. Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday said the government was investigating another four cases and would provide an update later in the day.