Uber to pay drivers who can't work because of Covid-19 outbreak

Uber South Africa will provide financial assistance for up to 14 days of no work for drivers and delivery staff diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed under quarantine by a public health authority.

In response to the coronavirus, the e-hailing company will provide financial help to drivers and delivery staff who are also personally asked to self-isolate by a public health authority or licensed medical provider, or have been exposed to someone diagnosed with the virus.

However, those who qualify for financial assistance must have taken at least one trip on the Uber platform in the 30 days before March 6, when the company’s global financial assistance plan was announced.