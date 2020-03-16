South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ministers involved in coronavirus response plan brief media

Note: The feed is expected to start at 10:00

16 March 2020 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE

Cabinet ministers involved in the government's response plan to deal with the coronavirus epidemic will on Monday brief the media.

In a swift move to contain the spread of the virus, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the implementation of strict travel bans on foreigners from high-risk countries, including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China, effective from Wednesday.

SA schools will also be closed from Wednesday.

The government has also prohibited public gatherings of more than 100 people and postponed Human Rights Day commemorations.

“We have now declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act. This will enable us to have an integrated and co-ordinated disaster management mechanism that will focus on preventing and reducing the outbreak of this virus. We will also be able to set up emergency rapid and effective response systems to mitigate the severity of its impact,” Ramaphosa said after a cabinet meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

READ MORE:

Zim minister's bizarre coronavirus claim: 'It's to punish the West for sanctions'

Zimbabwe’s minister of defence and war veterans, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, claims the coronavirus was unleashed by God to deal with US President ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed ...
News
5 hours ago

Wits medical students encouraged to self-quarantine as classmate tests positive for coronavirus

Wits University has encouraged 350 of its medical students to undergo self-quarantine after one of their classmates tested positive for the ...
News
20 hours ago

UCT staff member tests positive for coronavirus, major universities close

A University of Cape Town staff member has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the institution has announced
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  2. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  3. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  4. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  5. 'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot News

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
X