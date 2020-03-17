Boitumelo Molefe on asking Herman Mashaba for a job - 'I'm passionate about serving South Africans'

The 24-year-old from North West said while she is not a politician, she decided to associate with the former Joburg mayor because she believes he will serve in the best interests of South Africans and give them back their voice and power.

“My decision to approach Mashaba has nothing to do with securing a position but a passion to serve the people. I want to be in administration and address issues such as corruption and looting. People feel like their opinions don't matter, and Mashaba seems like he wants to serve in their best interests.”

Molefe said she has always had a passion for law and governance, and believes she has the qualities of a leader.

“The more I learnt about public governance, the more I fell in love with the idea of being a leader and serving the public. I do have the qualities of a leader as I enjoy engaging different people and learning about their issues.”

In January, Mashaba said his party would contest the 2021 government elections and called for volunteers to join him in “shaping a new political formation to fix SA".