South Africa

Coronavirus-positive family traced by police after refusing quarantine

17 March 2020 - 18:04 By Naledi Shange
Gauteng health officials obtained a court order on Tuesday to compel a family to be quarantined. The health department has emphasised the critical need for people to co-operate in fighting the deadly coronavirus.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Gauteng health department on Tuesday confirmed going to court to get a family, including a mother and daughter who tested positive for Covid-19, put into quarantine.

Spokesperson Kwara Kenana said the mother and daughter had tested positive on Monday but the husband refused to be tested and left the hospital without swabs being taken. They refused to be quarantined.

The department then turned to the courts to intervene.

On March 16 2020, a team of ministers held a briefing to provide more insight about Covid-19 reaching South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on March 15 2020 and said the number of infections is expected to rise, so rules and regulations will be put into place.

“The department approached the court [on Monday] on an urgent basis in order to ensure that we didn't interfere with the constitutional rights of the patients without a court order. The court order was granted around 1am [on Tuesday] in favour of the department,” said Kekana.

Police were then instructed to trace the family.

“We are pleased that the family was found around 12.30pm [on Tuesday] and is currently being attended to at a designated health facility,” said Kekana.

The department pleaded with the public to co-operate with health authorities as the country battles the coronavirus. 

