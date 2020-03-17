Covid-19 sinks Cape Town aquarium for first time since Christmas 1996
The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town says it is closing for the first time in 23 years because of the coronavirus disaster.
In a statement on Tuesday, CEO Michael Farquhar said the closure would begin on Wednesday and end on April 14.
"This will be the first time the aquarium has closed since Christmas Day in 1996," he said.
Farquhar said many exhibits at the aquarium, at the V&A Waterfront, were interactive and involved touching.
"It is also difficult for people to maintain physical distance while viewing our exhibits," he said. "After consultation with our owners, and as a responsible tourism destination, we believe a temporary closure is in the best interests of our staff, volunteers, members and general visitors.
While the public-facing operations will be closed, the animal husbandry and technical teams will continue to care for the animals while taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the spread of Covid-19.
The closure, which would be reviewed in the coming weeks, would also prevent activities such as a members' sleepover and school holiday workshops, he said.
"The aquarium will also not be open for events and conferences. Online day tickets purchased in advance of actual visits will be honoured or refunded, and membership expiry dates will be extended to accommodate for the period during which the aquarium is closed.
"Any other bookings made, such as dives and penguin experiences, can either be postponed or affected parties can request refunds."