Covid-19 sinks Cape Town aquarium for first time since Christmas 1996

The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town says it is closing for the first time in 23 years because of the coronavirus disaster.

In a statement on Tuesday, CEO Michael Farquhar said the closure would begin on Wednesday and end on April 14.

"This will be the first time the aquarium has closed since Christmas Day in 1996," he said.

Farquhar said many exhibits at the aquarium, at the V&A Waterfront, were interactive and involved touching.

"It is also difficult for people to maintain physical distance while viewing our exhibits," he said. "After consultation with our owners, and as a responsible tourism destination, we believe a temporary closure is in the best interests of our staff, volunteers, members and general visitors.