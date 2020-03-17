Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut

“This moratorium also extends to international guests visiting the UFS.

“Local travel for official purposes is discouraged and may only take place for essential travel. Instead, staff is encouraged to use the necessary technology at their disposal.”

Petersen said staff and students who had travelled abroad in the past three weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of their return.

Staff members are expected to work to ensure operations and essential services continue.

“Staff are requested to maintain social distance and to meet, if possible, only when essential.”

Alternative meeting methods such as MS teams, Skype for Business, and e-mail should be considered.

At the University of Cape Town, where some students threatened an #Occupy protest in reaction to a request to vacate their residences, management has announced travel measures to support students.

The measures include ensuring immediate payment of allowances to all students who are on financial aid, working with external travel agencies on possible travel plans for students, working with the department of home affairs in cases involving foreign students and making provision for the safe storage of students’ personal belongings.

“The decision to close residences was taken following extensive discussions with experts in the field,” UCT said.

“The residences, where large numbers of students live in close proximity, pose a high risk in terms of spreading the infection. In addition, it presents a risk of a mass outbreak and this could add enormous further strain on a health system that will be stretched to capacity in the next weeks. By all accounts, the prevention of the virus is key to fighting the pandemic and avoiding disaster. Keeping the residences open would not be responsible and would have added significantly to the risk of the virus spreading rapidly.”