South Africa

Covid-19: ZCC calls meeting to discuss Easter pilgrimage

17 March 2020 - 12:45 By Kgothatso Madisa

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 61.

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has called a meeting with its members and health professionals on Saturday where they are expected to discuss issues related to the annual Easter pilgrimage amid coronavirus concerns.

Leader of the ZCC Barnabas Lekganyane.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

In a circular to its ministers and branches, ZCC said its clergy are expected to attend the task team meeting. The meeting follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that gatherings of more 100 people were prohibited as one of the means to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Over 60 people have thus far tested positive for Covid-19 and Ramaphosa has since declared it a national disaster.

The annual pilgrimage attracts over a million people from within and outside the borders of the country.

“We notify you that you are being asked at Moria on the date above [21 March], we ask that you bring your children who work in the health sector as doctors, professional nurses and emergency medical services to form part of the District Property Task Team,” the circular reads.

Each district was asked to send 10 people. Although a few churches have announced their closure amid the global pandemic, it appears that the pilgrimage will continue.

Premier Stan Mathabatha said that they had already met with the ZCC leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and they would distribute pamphlets to the church to raise awareness.

Reverend Mzwandile Molo of the South African Council of Churches said churches were deemed high-risk areas and that they would need to play their role in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“Church leaders from churches that fall under the banner of the SACC will be meeting on Thursday to determine how we can respond responsibly and how we can align with the president’s call.”

Molo said even though the meeting would consist of broader church leaders, some churches had suspended services indefinitely.

- SowetanLIVE

