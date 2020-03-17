Driver safety amid Covid-19: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank
17 March 2020 - 09:46
All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about Covid-19.
“Some of our drivers have expressed concern about the coronavirus.
“Management is engaging with them and, as a result, there is no bus service in Rosebank,” Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 62.
Rosebank bus routes : Please note that there is currently no bus service at Rosebank station until further notice.— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 17, 2020
Stay healthy while travelling: Corona Virus (COVID-19) Update. pic.twitter.com/SffL5yfpe2— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 15, 2020
Corona Virus: Health and Safety Tips. pic.twitter.com/TOvmLnM5br— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 13, 2020