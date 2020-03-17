Early recess ordered at all higher education institutions due to Covid-19

All higher education institutions are to go into early recess from Wednesday to help curb the spread of Covid-19, higher education, science & technology minister Blade Nzimande announced on Tuesday afternoon.

They will reopen after the Easter weekend, on April 15.

As of Monday, SA had 62 imported cases of Covid-19, and two possible cases of local transmission that had yet to be confirmed. While the number of cases in SA is relatively small compared to many hard-hit countries, the government has moved rapidly in the past few days to try to contain the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which has whipped about the world since it emerged in China three months ago.

By Tuesday it had sickened 185,067 people, and killed 7,330 in 155 countries and regions, according to the Johns Hopkins Tracker.

“This is not a shutdown. It’s an early recess, which in the main means the suspension of academic activities and lectures,” said Nzimande.