Hand sanitisers may be on the way for minibus taxi passengers in Cape Town

Standing room on MyCiTi buses will be limited to half the normal number of passengers, where possible, to maintain “social distance”, the city council's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said on Tuesday.

Purchase said new cleaning protocols were being planned for MyCiTi buses. “In the meantime, we advise passengers to avoid full or overcrowded buses as your health and safety come first. We suggest that you rather wait for another bus.”

More frequent deep-cleansing would also be implemented at public transport interchanges and minibus taxi ranks.

Purchase implored minibus taxi commuters, drivers and owners to work closely with city and provincial authorities to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, adding that the provision of hand sanitisers was being investigated.