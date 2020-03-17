IN SNAPS | Panic-buying leaves shelves empty, other South Africans with zero options
As South Africans come to grips with measures implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many have taken to panic-buying, filling their trolleys with goods and leaving other citizens with zero options.
Images of empty shelves and long lines have been spread on social media.
Despite appeals to not panic and leave enough goods for other people, many have not heeded the call.
Take a look ...
This is Makro Strubens Valley l. The queue goes round the entire store and past the start again— Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) March 16, 2020
I didn't shop..... Walked out. Not a chance. pic.twitter.com/nzuNzjTpYG
Panic buying at Woolies Bryanston. Eeeeek pic.twitter.com/WOzGczjQDk— KamvaElihle ♥ (@Leeray_B) March 16, 2020
Harsh. Empty meat shelves thanks to panic buying - but nobody is yet desperate enough to try the chicken rashers. Some unwanted market research for Woolworths pic.twitter.com/DNhuPQiejP— Chris Roper (@ChrisRoper) March 16, 2020
Thus is what I found @woolies in Pretoria this evening as a result of the #panicbuying. I have no words. This is completely insane and unnecessary @GoodThingsGuy @BrentLindeque @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/PBAEforU4X— Gillian Elson (@Mrsafrica2006) March 16, 2020
Is this Panic buying necessary or it’s just paranoia? 😕#Coronavirussouthafrica #Checkers #makro pic.twitter.com/4h8yw2sEAA— Nontando Madlamini Mshibe (@Nontando12) March 16, 2020
The Makro staff are restocking shelves as customers are buying #PanicBuying @WitsVuvuzela pic.twitter.com/2NNOGVODtk— Leah (@leahmareewilson) March 16, 2020