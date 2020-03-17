South Africa

IN SNAPS | Panic-buying leaves shelves empty, other South Africans with zero options

17 March 2020 - 07:39 By Jessica Levitt
Images of empty shelves and long lines are being circulated on social media.
Images of empty shelves and long lines are being circulated on social media.
Image: Twitter/@Nontando12

As South Africans come to grips with measures implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many have taken to panic-buying, filling their trolleys with goods and leaving other citizens with zero options.

Images of empty shelves and long lines have been spread on social media.

Despite appeals to not panic and leave enough goods for other people, many have not heeded the call.

Take a look ...

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  5. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X