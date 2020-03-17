Judicial Conduct Committee chair to probe allegations against Hlophe

In his counter-complaint, Hlophe charged that Goliath, in the performance of her judicial functions, had made herself guilty of judicial misconduct.

The committee made its recommendation on Tuesday.

Two judges held that on the available evidence and in the absence of Goliath’s response and representations, the committee had to consider whether an inquiry was required in terms of section 17 of the act, which deals with inquiries into serious, non-impeachable complaints by members of the JCC.

In terms of section 17, such an inquiry need not necessarily be a formal one — but it may be, if the chairperson (or member of the committee designated to conduct it) decides that it should be so.

The inquiry is required to be inquisitorial in nature and there is no onus on any person to prove or disprove any allegation of fact.

Upon the conclusion of the inquiry, the chairperson or member designated to conduct the inquiry may dismiss one or both complaints.

The chairperson may also find that one or both complaints had been established and that the respondents had behaved in a manner unbecoming of a judge, and impose remedial steps such as an apology, reprimand, written warning or any form of compensation or counselling.

The chairperson may also recommend to the committee to in turn recommend to the JSC that one or both complaints should be investigated by the JCT.