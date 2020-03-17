South Africa

KZN businessman claims R53m Lotto jackpot, Secunda petrol station employee claims his R3m

17 March 2020 - 15:10 By Naledi Shange
Two Lotto winners have come forward this week to claim their millions, says Ithuba.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

Two Lotto winners have come forward to claim their millions, lottery operator Ithuba said on Tuesday.  

In the first case, a KwaZulu-Natal man has claimed the R53m jackpot he won in the national lottery game at the weekend.

Ithuba said the 43-year-old man is a married businessman.

The winner said it was the norm for him to spend up to R400 betting on the lottery game, and he usually used the quick pick method to select his numbers. For this winning game, he had played via his FNB banking app.

He told Ithuba he wanted to invest his winnings and buy a house.

The winning lotto numbers for this game were 15, 16, 17, 29, 37, 39 and the bonus number  47.

Ithuba reported that another Lotto winner had come forward.

The lottery operator said the petrol station supervisor from Secunda had bagged R3m.

Ithuba said the man had played on February 19, but only checked his ticket last week. He also said he was a regular player and played the same numbers for every draw.

