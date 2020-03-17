South Africa

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to cleaners: They're fighting the virus without medical aid

17 March 2020 - 09:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has paid tribute to cleaners fighting the coronavirus without access to quality health care.

The former EFF spokesperson said security guards and cleaners were at the centre of the fight against the virus and expressed concern about the terms of their employment, particularly with regards to medical aid.

“No other sphere of work in this country, historically, has been more undermined, despised and more neglected like the cleaners,” he said, before calling on employers to prioritise the wellbeing of their employees. 

“The country will depend on the same workers to survive. We must fix this. End this hypocrisy as we fight the virus.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also called on society to show appreciation for the roles played by health care workers in ensuring the safety of communities.

It encouraged them to stay digitally connected to their loved ones as they may experience avoidance due to fear and stigma attached to coronavirus.

