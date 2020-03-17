Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to cleaners: They're fighting the virus without medical aid

The former EFF spokesperson said security guards and cleaners were at the centre of the fight against the virus and expressed concern about the terms of their employment, particularly with regards to medical aid.

“No other sphere of work in this country, historically, has been more undermined, despised and more neglected like the cleaners,” he said, before calling on employers to prioritise the wellbeing of their employees.

“The country will depend on the same workers to survive. We must fix this. End this hypocrisy as we fight the virus.”