No cash for vexatious lawyers who brought hopeless case, by court order

The land claims court had harsh words for lawyers who represented claimants from the Lions River area in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and ordered that their legal fees be disallowed.

The court said the conduct by the claimants’ attorneys and advocates in pursuing a hopeless claim was vexatious, frivolous, an abuse of court process and should attract sanction.

The court made the order on Monday, as it dismissed a claim from people who sought restitution a few years ago.

The court held that the Luhlwini Mchunu community was not a community as defined in the Restitution of Land Rights Act.

It said the evidence of a number of people who testified was that their forebears had worked on farms owned by white farmers and they were forced to leave when the numbers of cattle they could keep could not be reduced.