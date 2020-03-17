South Africa

Northern Cape man behind bars after four-year-old son tells teacher of rape

17 March 2020 - 15:01 By Naledi Shange
A Northern Cape man is behind bars for the alleged rape of his four-year-old son.
A man is behind bars in Kimberley after he allegedly raped his four-year-old son, Northern Cape police said on Tuesday.

Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said the man had allegedly raped the preschooler on Saturday while the child was visiting him.

“The matter was brought to the police on March 16 after the child informed the daycare personnel what happened,” said Mooi.

The man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Galeshewe magistrate’s court soon. He will face a charge of rape.

