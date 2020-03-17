Panic-buying: Twitter says calm down, but folks are gearing up for an apocalypse
If South Africans have one thing on their minds, it's the coronavirus, with more than 60 confirmed cases in SA.
However, there seem to be a division when it comes to stockpiling and "panic-buying" as some empty the shelves in supermarkets while others question the logic behind this.
On Monday, Makro and Woolworths were among the supermarkets almost emptied by consumers who bought goods in bulk because of fears about a possible lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday about control and preventive measures being taken by government to curb the further spread of the virus. These include school closures and some ports of entry for visitors who come from countries identified as high risk.
TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group, pleaded with consumers not buy more than they need. He said sanitary, hygiene and baby products, dry pasta, UHT milk and tinned vegetables are in high demand.
“May I appeal to our customers to please think before they buy, and only buy what their families need so others are not left without much-needed items.
“If we all shop as we usually do, our stores will soon return to normal and there will not be empty shelves,” he said.
Here's a glimpse into social media reactions:
Calm down, there's enough for everyone
There’s no need to bulk buy. We have enough supply of food for ourselves & neighboring countries. Bulk buying disrupts the supply chain & national food allocation. It’s irresponsible and outright selfish to bulk buy when there is no need to do so! #CalmTheHellDown #CoronaVirusSA— Thabi Leoka (@thabileoka) March 16, 2020
People are already panic buying in Pretoria. I took mom to the dentist and afterwards we went to the pharmacy. We were greeted by empty shelves and long lines at the checkout. I hope things are better in other parts of Pretoria and South Africa.— 🐰🌦️🌈Juanita van Zyl🌈🌦️🐰 (@JuavanZyl) March 16, 2020
Massive panic buying in South Africa!— Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) March 16, 2020
Why are people emptying the shelves just like that? pic.twitter.com/ZLoJipKHly
I know times are stressful & it's easy to panic. Please let me remind you:— Simon (@DrilllKnight) March 13, 2020
Do NOT panic buy things
You don't need 8 months worth of supplies
You need 2 weeks
Rice, beans, canned goods, frozen foods for 2 WEEKS not 8
Help elderly people get supplies
It'll be ok#panicbuying
Grocery stores will still be open, and take a look at your stock and supplies at home.— Chang Chen (@ChangChen_CC) March 17, 2020
You don't need to go to the crowded store today.
Leave food and supplies for people who need it.
And keep yourself safe and healthy. #bayarealockdown #panicbuying.
South Africans buying goods in bulk
Apparently panic buying is starting.... pic.twitter.com/yPlG3hp6Z2— Zenzele Bryan Ngwenya (@Raszen) March 16, 2020
#panicbuying#Makro#CoronaVirusSA— Shaniqua Mahumaniey (@ShaniquaMahuman) March 16, 2020
same people who have been gallivanting all-over the world and bringing in a deadly virus to the poor are the very same people who are running scared!!Is Makro managing the numbers to make sure that there are no 100 and over people at one time pic.twitter.com/tRsyN3Tr80
Panic buying at Woolies Bryanston. Eeeeek pic.twitter.com/WOzGczjQDk— KamvaElihle ♥ (@Leeray_B) March 16, 2020
This is Makro Strubens Valley l. The queue goes round the entire store and past the start again— Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) March 16, 2020
I didn't shop..... Walked out. Not a chance. pic.twitter.com/nzuNzjTpYG