South Africa

Panic-buying: Twitter says calm down, but folks are gearing up for an apocalypse

17 March 2020 - 12:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Who said you have to give a damn about anyone else?
Who said you have to give a damn about anyone else?
Image: Twitter/Nandi

If South Africans have one thing on their minds, it's the coronavirus, with more than 60 confirmed cases in SA.

However, there seem to be a division when it comes to stockpiling and "panic-buying" as some empty the shelves in supermarkets while others question the logic behind this.

On Monday, Makro and Woolworths were among the supermarkets almost emptied by consumers who bought goods in bulk because of fears about a possible lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday about control and preventive measures being taken by government to curb the further spread of the virus. These include school closures and some ports of entry for visitors who come from countries identified as high risk.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group, pleaded with consumers not buy more than they need. He said sanitary, hygiene and baby products, dry pasta, UHT milk and tinned vegetables are in high demand.

“May I appeal to our customers to please think before they buy, and only buy what their families need so others are not left without much-needed items.

“If we all shop as we usually do, our stores will soon return to normal and there will not be empty shelves,” he said.

Here's a glimpse into social media reactions: 

Calm down, there's enough for everyone

South Africans buying goods in bulk

IN SNAPS | Panic-buying leaves shelves empty, other South Africans with zero options

As South Africans come to grips with measures implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many have taken to ...
News
5 hours ago

'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies

President Cyril Ramaphosa's grave announcement on Sunday night appears to have switched many coronavirus fence-sitters into full-on paranoid mode.
News
17 hours ago

Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners and other ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  5. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X