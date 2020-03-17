Rand Easter Show postponed after surge in coronavirus cases

This follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, declaring a state of disaster, with a raft of measures to contain the contagion. Ramaphosa implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.

“We believe this decision to be in the best interest of our nation,” CEO of the Johannesburg expo centre and Rand Show director Craig Newman said.

“The Rand Show would like to thank our partners and all sponsors for their understanding and continued support during this time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the postponement, but remain committed to hosting the show at a time when all South Africans can attend and enjoy the Rand Show, without any concern for their personal health or safety.”