Gautrain staff in self-isolation after executive tests positive, two stations chemically decontaminated

Gautrain confirmed on Tuesday that an executive who travelled from France, interacted with staff at the Bombela Operating Company offices in Midrand as well as Gautrain stations had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We... want to use the opportunity to advise that on Sunday afternoon [March 15] the Bombela Operating Company (BOC) was informed that a business unit director who visited the BOC offices in Midrand between 12 and 14 March has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19," Gautrain management said in a statement on Tuesday.

“During his visit, he also visited the Gautrain Park and Sandton stations. He traveled to South Africa from France and is currently in self-isolation."

The Bombela Operating Company runs the Gautrain.

The man had interacted with staff.

The company said as a precautionary measure all of those who had been in close contact with him had been traced and advised them to remain in self-isolation.

Within hours of receiving the news, the stations that he had visited were chemically decontaminated.

“On Sunday night [March 15] the BOC office, Sandton and Park stations were chemically decontaminated. The department of health and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases have been notified and follow ups with persons who were in contact with the foreign national are ongoing,” the company said.