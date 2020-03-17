'They don’t talk too much or give me stress' - Shout out to a cool dog walker

His name is Thomas Moyo and he is an “absolute champ”.

These words of praise are among many said about the Johannesburg north dog walker who has captured the hearts of many who have seen him with his furry friends.

Yolanda Dhlamini took to social media to praise him.

“I live in Parktown North, and if this is your dog walker rest assured that your dogs are entertained and well taken care of.

“It's my third time seeing this man walking these dogs down my street, and all the times I've seen him he's playing music with his portable speaker and almost dancing with them while walking. It's so cute to witness,” Dhlamini said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Moyo said unlike human beings, dogs made good listeners and best friends.

“I have no dog myself but I enjoy walking them. They don’t talk too much or give me stress. They listen to me and just want to be loved and feel good. They are good friends of mine. I like being around them,”

His fur friends can feel it when he’s approaching, he said.