'They don’t talk too much or give me stress' - Shout out to a cool dog walker
His name is Thomas Moyo and he is an “absolute champ”.
These words of praise are among many said about the Johannesburg north dog walker who has captured the hearts of many who have seen him with his furry friends.
Yolanda Dhlamini took to social media to praise him.
“I live in Parktown North, and if this is your dog walker rest assured that your dogs are entertained and well taken care of.
“It's my third time seeing this man walking these dogs down my street, and all the times I've seen him he's playing music with his portable speaker and almost dancing with them while walking. It's so cute to witness,” Dhlamini said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Moyo said unlike human beings, dogs made good listeners and best friends.
“I have no dog myself but I enjoy walking them. They don’t talk too much or give me stress. They listen to me and just want to be loved and feel good. They are good friends of mine. I like being around them,”
His fur friends can feel it when he’s approaching, he said.
“I play music for them and sing sometimes. They can hear the speakers as I approach and start barking in eagerness to go for the walk. I think they like the music,” Moyo said.
He walks about 48 dogs weekly and has been doing so for five years in Parkhurst, Craighall and Parktown North.
“I charge R35 per dog for an hour walk. I’ve been walking the same dogs for years, but I am looking for more dogs. I wouldn’t mind more friends,” he said.
On days when he’s not walking dogs, he does gardening but the coronavirus outbreak is posing a threat to his business.
“I don’t even want to think too much about it. If things get worse I might struggle in my business because everyone will be taking precautions. I have a family to feed and I’d like to continue working,” he said.
Daniel Kvalsvig commented on the Facebook post: “His name is Thomas and he is an absolute champ!”
Others complimented his professional clean look while on duty.
“I see him often when I am walking my dogs and he is so divine. I have also seen him sweeping the rubble out of the road after massive storms in 1st Avenue West. Awesome human!” said Allison Rundle.