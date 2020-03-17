Three men found 'stoned', burnt to death in Dennilton
Limpopo police are seeking answers after finding the charred remains of three people in Dennilton, outside Groblersdal, at the weekend.
The bodies of Owen Ncube, Salos Sithole and Lovemore Basera were found on Sunday morning at the Nageng village, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
“The police were informed by a passer-by [about the bodies] and immediately attended to the scene jointly with the medical emergency services. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of three men, aged between 20 and 31, burnt beyond recognition and a burnt out Hyundai truck next to them,” said Mojapelo.
Evidence on the scene suggested the three had suffered a brutal killing.
Mojapelo said police found stones on the scene, which suggested the three were stoned and assaulted before they were set alight.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident.
Police were investigating three counts of murder.
“The motive behind this brutal killing is still subject to police investigations, but mob justice cannot be ruled out,” said Mojapelo.
He called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.