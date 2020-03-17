WATCH | Inside the Wuhan repatriation: 'I'm concerned about going home, I don't know how people will react'

The passengers disembarked with help from designated staff, and boarded a bus that drove them to The Ranch Resort in Polokwane, Limpopo. They waved to people waiting to get a glimpse of them along the journey.

Pittaway said it is scary when people don't want you to be somewhere, even if you really want to be there, but towards the end of her journey her excitement kicked in.

The bus was greeted by dancing and cheering staff at the Protea Hotels resort, welcoming all the South Africans home.