South Africa

WATCH | Inside the Wuhan repatriation: 'I'm concerned about going home, I don't know how people will react'

17 March 2020 - 06:00 By Deepa Kesa

Amy Pittaway was on board the Airbus A340-600 carrying South Africans coming home from Wuhan, China, on Saturday. The mission saw at least 114 South Africans repatriated from the coronavirus epicentre. Pittaway takes us on her journey from Wuhan back to South Africa. 

It was the voice of South African Airways pilot Captain Vusi Khumalo over the intercom welcoming his passengers on flight ZS-SND that prompted screams of euphoria throughout the aircraft.

The Airbus touched down at Polokwane International Airport at 10.45am on March 14 2020.

The passengers disembarked with help from designated staff, and boarded a bus that drove them to The Ranch Resort in Polokwane, Limpopo. They waved to people waiting to get a glimpse of them along the journey.

Pittaway said it is scary when people don't want you to be somewhere, even if you really want to be there, but towards the end of her journey her excitement kicked in.

The bus was greeted by dancing and cheering staff at the Protea Hotels resort, welcoming all the South Africans home.

MORE:

Help offered to families of four South Africans not allowed on flight from Wuhan

The families of four South Africans left behind in China after displaying symptoms of Covid-19 are being given counselling, the department of health ...
News
16 hours ago

Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return home

It was the voice of South African Airways pilot, Capt Vusi Khumalo, over the intercom welcoming his 146 passengers on flight ZS-SND that prompted ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  5. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X