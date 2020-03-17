Wedding planners feeling the pressure amid coronavirus cancellations

Weddings are becoming casualties of the strict social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a national state of disaster over the pandemic.

On Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 62 people had tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory illness that results from the virus.

Among the measures announced to reduce the spread of the disease is the prohibiting of gatherings of more than 100 people. Weddings, as well as other public events, are being halted as a result.