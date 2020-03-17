ZCC halts Easter pilgrimage to Moria - report

“The Zion Christian Church itself has postponed its annual Easter pilgrimage held at its headquarters in Moria due to the coronavirus,” Motolla said by telephone.

He said the decision to cancel this year's service was taken by the church leadership on Friday but the church had held back on making a public announcement until it had informed all of its structures.

A circular was distributed to members urging them to stay away from the church headquarters over the Easter pilgrimage, as well as Sunday services and midweek activities.

Motollo said that church head Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane had also invited government to share information on the virus with its members.