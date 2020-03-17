ZCC halts Easter pilgrimage to Moria - report
The ZCC is halting events in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Church spokesperson Reverend Emmanuel Motolla told eNCA in a television interview on Tuesday evening that this would include the Easter pilgrimage attended by millions of people, even from outside of SA's borders each year.
“The Zion Christian Church itself has postponed its annual Easter pilgrimage held at its headquarters in Moria due to the coronavirus,” Motolla said by telephone.
He said the decision to cancel this year's service was taken by the church leadership on Friday but the church had held back on making a public announcement until it had informed all of its structures.
A circular was distributed to members urging them to stay away from the church headquarters over the Easter pilgrimage, as well as Sunday services and midweek activities.
Motollo said that church head Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane had also invited government to share information on the virus with its members.