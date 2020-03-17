South Africa

ZCC halts Easter pilgrimage to Moria - report

17 March 2020 - 22:54 By Naledi Shange
ZCC head Bishop Barnabas Lekganyana's office says this year's pilgrimage to the church's headquarters, Moria, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. File photo.
ZCC head Bishop Barnabas Lekganyana's office says this year's pilgrimage to the church's headquarters, Moria, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

The ZCC is halting events in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Church spokesperson Reverend Emmanuel Motolla told eNCA in a television interview on Tuesday evening that this would include the Easter pilgrimage attended by millions of people, even from outside of SA's borders each year.

“The Zion Christian Church itself has postponed its annual Easter pilgrimage held at its headquarters in Moria due to the coronavirus,” Motolla said by telephone.

He said the decision to cancel this year's service was taken by the church leadership on Friday but the church had held back on making a public announcement until it had informed all of its structures.

A circular was distributed to members urging them to stay away from the church headquarters over the Easter pilgrimage, as well as Sunday services and midweek activities.

Motollo said that church head Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane had also invited government to share information on the virus with its members.

MORE

Some churches cancel services, others still undecided on coronavirus

Two big churches have confirmed they will discontinue services in the wake of of the coronavirus outbreak, while other groups have not made their ...
News
1 day ago

Have smaller weddings, funerals and gatherings, urges CRL commission

The Commission for Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Rights on Monday called on South Africans to heed the call to have smaller gatherings in order ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: ZCC calls meeting to discuss Easter pilgrimage

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has called a meeting with its members and health professionals on Saturday where they are expected to discuss issues ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  5. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X