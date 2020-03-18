South Africa

320 Wits University medical students cleared of Covid-19

18 March 2020 - 13:17 By Shonisani Tshikalange
More than 300 medical students from Wits, who were encouraged to go into self-quarantine after a fellow student tested positive for Covid-19, have been cleared.
More than 300 medical students from Wits, who were encouraged to go into self-quarantine after a fellow student tested positive for Covid-19, have been cleared.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

Thirty University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) medical students are in self-quarantine, 25 of them at home and five in the institution's residences.

They were part of a group of 350 students who came into contact with a student who tested positive for Covid-19.

The university said 320 students had been cleared after testing.

“The students are, however, constantly being monitored for Covid-19 symptoms and none have displayed these so far. These students are receiving support from the university,” said Wits spokesperson Buhle Zuma.

Zuma said after meetings with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and government departments, the university was identified as low-risk.

On Monday, the institution decided to close early for the Easter break, asking students to leave the campus and residences within 72 hours.

“We are deeply cognisant that students may have some concerns and challenges around this decision, but we believe that we are acting in the best interests of students and the broader public. Minimising exposure in the institution extends beyond face to face contact within the academic programme, but also in our residences, especially at this relatively early stage of the pandemic,” said Zuma.

Wits law students file urgent application to stop evacuation

Two Wits law students on Tuesday filed an urgent application in which they seek to interdict the evacuation of students from residences.
News
23 hours ago

Meanwhile, two law students launched an urgent court application on Tuesday, in which they sought to interdict the university from evacuating students from residences.

Lerato Moela said the institution was being reckless because 350 students were exposed to one student who tested positive.

Moela said the university was indirectly avoiding responsibility in the potential spread of the disease.

On Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 cases stood at 116.

MORE

UCT, Wits close hostels, but students stay put

UCT and Wits students have threatened mass action and launched court applications to protest against the sudden closure of residences to curb ...
News
8 hours ago

Wits medical students encouraged to self-quarantine as classmate tests positive for coronavirus

Wits University has encouraged 350 of its medical students to undergo self-quarantine after one of their classmates tested positive for the ...
News
2 days ago

Wits University develops continuity plan amid coronavirus cases in SA

Wits staff and students will be able to work and study from home should a coronavirus outbreak hit the university.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  2. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  3. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  4. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  5. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's only the wealthy that can panic buy": Why panic buying is harming the ...
Group dancing & balcony workouts: How people are killing the Covid-19 blues
X