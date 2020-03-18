Absa Richards Bay closed pending confirmation that mom and grade R daughter have Covid-19

Maqetuka added that the bank's measures were in line with the NICD guidelines.

“We have a comprehensive support structure for employees affected by Covid-19. We are monitoring the situation closely and will keep our customers and employees informed of any changes. It is important to note that to date, Absa has no confirmed Covid-19 case.”

On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that Richards Bay Primary School had to close prematurely after a grade R pupil had been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu told the media on Tuesday that they had obtained information from their district's offices.

“Yesterday [Monday] we got information that the principal had received a call from a private doctor who had tested the mother as well as the grade R learner and then confirmed that they tested positive for coronavirus.”

He said the matter was now with the department of health and the NICD.

Spokesperson for the minister of health Lwazi Manzi said the NICD was probing two suspected cases, but could not confirm if they were the Richards Bay cases.

She said the department would issue a statement when they had the test results.