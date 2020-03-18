Coronavirus: where will high-risk medical waste go in SA?

Vehicle tracking and incineration are among the hazardous waste protocols that will be followed to ensure medical waste stemming from the coronavirus is safely disposed of. This is the assurance to the public from a company involved in the process.

Thashnee Budram, from waste management provider Averda, said most of the medical waste would contain infected medical fluids and could not be carelessly discarded.

Averda, which services government and private facilities, would be tasked with destroying some of the waste.

Budram expressed faith in SA's waste management systems, saying the country had an established hazardous waste management system which was compliant with global standards.

When it came to the destruction of waste resulting from the coronavirus tests and treatments, Budram said the waste would be packaged into multiple layers of thick plastic and boxes, and sterilised twice during the process.

“Assigned vehicles will then transport the waste to one of eight hazardous waste sites around the country,” Budram said.

These would incinerate the waste.

“The vehicle is tracked by GPS as it travels to the incinerator site and is not permitted to stop en route. The receiving team is notified of the vehicle’s arrival in advance and incinerator staff clear the loading bay of people.