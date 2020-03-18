Covid-19 hotline and WhatsApp helpline flooded with calls, messages

Within days of its launch, the national health department’s WhatsApp-based helpline, Covid-19 Connect, has engaged with more than 1.5-million people.

The helpline, the department said, was launched at the weekend to deliver “accurate, up-to-date information to South African citizens at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In just a few days, the service has already engaged more than 1.5-million South Africans and has served more than 15-million messages,” the department said.

Covid-19 Connect was created in a week by Praekelt.Org, using Turn.io technology to deliver automated informational responses providing answers to the most frequently asked questions about Covid-19 and the coronavirus.

“Covid-19 Connect, endorsed by the national department of health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), is already playing an important role in supporting the department of health’s national response. The service is enabling the South African government to have direct communication with the public, empowering individuals with the right information and alleviating pressure on the national call centre,” said the department.

Using up-to-the-minute information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), coupled with local news updates and information on prevention, symptoms, treatment, risks, travelling and testing, the app is helping to mitigate against misinformation that can distract from critical health prevention, the department said.