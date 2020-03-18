Covid-19: SAA cancels scores of flights as demand for air travel declines

SAA has resorted to grounding aircraft, releasing staff and cancelling flights as the coronavirus pandemic soars.

On Wednesday the airline said in the light of the substantial fall in demand for air travel, it had reviewed its flight schedule and had decided to operate flights only in circumstances where its load factors and other business considerations weighed in favour of scheduling flights.

Philip Saunders, SAA COO, said that from March 17-31, SAA had cancelled 162 flights – 38 international and 124 regional (continental).

The airline is continuing to provide a service on the domestic, regional and international networks for passengers for whom travel is essential and cannot be avoided.