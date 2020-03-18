Covid-19: Swimming at Durban's beaches and public pools prohibited

Access to various open and public spaces, as well as facilities throughout the city, will be limited after a number of restrictions were announced by Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

The restrictions are as follows:

Swimming pools

All swimming pools will be closed, effective immediately, for the duration of the school break and will reopen after Easter.

Beach bathing

Bathing at any of the city's beaches is prohibited with immediate effect, however lifeguards will remain on duty to monitor the beaches and ensure safety. Law enforcement officers will monitor those who do not adhere to these measures. The municipality emphasised that its beaches were not closed, only swimming is prohibited.

Parks

Access to parks will be monitored. Weddings and social gatherings are now suspended indefinitely. The city management team has been tasked to be vigilant and ensure that safety measures are implemented, including but not limited to the use of hand sanitisers, wet wipes, continuous cleaning of public spaces and educating the public at municipal facilities.

Libraries

All municipal libraries will be closed but the staff will be at work.

Community halls

All functions will be limited to groupings of less than 100 as per the directive of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Events previously planned, where more than 100 people were expected, have been cancelled.

Cemeteries

During funerals, communities are encouraged to limit the number of mourners to family members only, or to restrict the mourners to not more than 50 at the cemetery. Mourners should keep to burial time slots allocated to prevent delays in accessing the cemetery.

Museums

All museums will be closed to the public, but the staff will be at work.

Durban Art Gallery

The number of visitors will be restricted to less than 50 at a time, school bookings will be restricted and only open after the Easter holidays.

Arts and culture

All events, cultural or departmental programmes are cancelled indefinitely.

Gospel Iconic Discovery Competition

The seventh Gospel Iconic Discovery Competition is now postponed, and new dates will be announced after Easter.

Informal settlements and transit camps

Of the estimated 590 informal settlements (about 240,000 families) in eThekwini, 294 (130, 000 households) have access to clean running water and washing facilities through the communal ablution blocks which have already been provided. The municipality said it would provide water storage tanks in all informal settlements where no communal ablution facilities exist.

Public transport

The municipality noted that it had engaged with stakeholders of 25 taxi ranks across the city to create awareness and bring alignment on measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The taxi industry is already distributing sanitisers to commuters. The municipality has improved cleaning of ablution facilities within taxi ranks to include sanitisers and ensure that they are continuously disinfected.”

The city added that it had held a meeting with bus operators and a consensus had been reached that they will be procuring and installing hand sanitiser holders on busses.

“The drivers will receive gloves, masks and individual sanitisers.”