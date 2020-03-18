Fikile Mbalula announces ban on cruise ships as six passengers test negative for Covid-19

Six passengers aboard the AIDAmira cruise ship, which arrived in Cape Town on Sunday, have tested negative for Covid-19.

Sobantu Tilayi, CEO of the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa), told journalists on Wednesday that the six on the ship, which set sail from Walvis Bay in Namibia on Friday, had been on the same flight as a sailor who has since shown symptoms.

Tilayi was speaking at a press conference at the Cape Town harbour alongside transport minister Fikile Mbalula and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, facing the cruise liner as some of the passengers watched.

The evacuated passengers were potentially exposed to the crew member of another vessel, the MV Corona, on a flight to Cape Town from Istanbul, Turkey.