Gauteng has the most Covid-19 cases, residents ready to 'isolate for life'

As South Africans take extra precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Gauteng residents are preparing to “self-isolate forever” after it was confirmed that the number of cases had risen to 116 in SA, most of them in the province.

On Wednesday, the health ministry confirmed 31 new cases since Tuesday night.

News of the increase has seen #Gauteng trend on Twitter, with residents saying they are ready to take all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

There were more than 10,000 tweets using the hashtag #Gauteng at the time of publishing this article.

Here's a glimpse of what residents had to say: