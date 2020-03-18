South Africa

Gauteng has the most Covid-19 cases, residents ready to 'isolate for life'

18 March 2020 - 13:33 By Jessica Levitt
Gauteng residents are ready for lockdown.
Gauteng residents are ready for lockdown.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

As South Africans take extra precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Gauteng residents are preparing to “self-isolate forever” after it was confirmed that the number of cases had risen to 116 in SA, most of them in the province.

On Wednesday, the health ministry confirmed 31 new cases since Tuesday night.

News of the increase has seen #Gauteng trend on Twitter, with residents saying they are ready to take all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

There were more than 10,000 tweets using the hashtag #Gauteng at the time of publishing this article.

Here's a glimpse of what residents had to say:

Most read

  1. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  2. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  3. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  4. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  5. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's only the wealthy that can panic buy": Why panic buying is harming the ...
Group dancing & balcony workouts: How people are killing the Covid-19 blues
X