Gauteng has the most Covid-19 cases, residents ready to 'isolate for life'
As South Africans take extra precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Gauteng residents are preparing to “self-isolate forever” after it was confirmed that the number of cases had risen to 116 in SA, most of them in the province.
On Wednesday, the health ministry confirmed 31 new cases since Tuesday night.
News of the increase has seen #Gauteng trend on Twitter, with residents saying they are ready to take all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
There were more than 10,000 tweets using the hashtag #Gauteng at the time of publishing this article.
Here's a glimpse of what residents had to say:
#COVID19SouthAfrica So Gauteng is the Wuhan of South Africa pic.twitter.com/bQIi37h8dD— SkatanaSaVaal🇿🇦 (@kele_Tebza) March 18, 2020
Gauteng just sounds like it's too far, although I stay in Gauteng , they should be telling us exactly where these local transmissions are recorded. #COVID19SouthAfrica— Edward kgatla (@edward_kgatla) March 18, 2020
45 people in Gauteng have the virus. Gauteng should be on lockdown and there should be free testing stations across the province#COVID19SouthAfrica— Ernest Mahlangu (@LegendaryMusman) March 18, 2020
Where exactly are this cases??? Don’t just say Gauteng, be specific 😭😭😭😭#COVID19SouthAfrica— Nkateko Mboshane (@nombosh) March 18, 2020
#COVID19SouthAfrica does this mean Gauteng is the wuhan of south Africa pic.twitter.com/wQHWPj4dRS— Thandekah Mthethwa (@ThandekahMthet2) March 18, 2020
Out of 84 identified possible places across SA to quarantine the SA citizens from Wuhan, Limpopo (Polokwane) came out number 1. Beating Gauteng and Western Cape in the run. #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/nkVDU86LRg— Ke nna Napjadi, Ph.D🇿🇦 (@NapjadiLetsoalo) March 12, 2020