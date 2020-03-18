IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says all politicians will raise awareness about Covid-19: 'We will fight as a unit'

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of politicians tackling the virus as a unit, to protect all South Africans.

Covid-19 is a threat

“Covid-19 is a real threat to the livelihoods of our people. We all agree that our country is in an extreme position that requires extraordinary measures, but that also requires that we should find a way of working together, in solidarity as well as partnership. All parties represented in parliament have found it good to stand together across party political divides to fight this disease together.”

Guidance, leadership

“We will provide guidance and leadership and to demonstrate that the greatest care we can show to our people is our responsibility in our actions, pronouncements and also to help mobilise all the people of SA behind this important cause.”

Swift action needed

“The severity of Covid-19 requires an exceptional response that draws on all the resources and capabilities of our nation. This response needs to be immediate and sustained. Our overall concern must be the wellbeing of all of us, particularly the poor, elderly and those who are vulnerable and, more importantly, those who may have compromised health conditions.”

We're not helpless

“There is much that we can do as a country and individual citizens to slow down the disease and improve the situation, curb and bring down the epidemic. All political parties must equally bear the responsibility of mobilising our people in a variety of ways that we possibly can.”

No misinformation

“An effective, popular campaign against this disease depends on the provision of regular and accurate information to the public. We all agreed that there must be continual communication by government, that we must be transparent and continuously communicating with our people.”

Protective measures

“Personal control measures such as regular hand washing, avoiding public gatherings and maintaining a distance from other people must be implemented. We should desist from having public gatherings of more than 100 people. We said we will limit the number of political gatherings that we have and ensure that they are not [attended by] more than 100.”