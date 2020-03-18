South Africa

Missing Giyani girl found dismembered and thrown in Klein Letaba dam

18 March 2020 - 06:39 By TimesLIVE
An 11-year-old child, reported missing on Monday, was found dismembered on Tuesday. Her body was thrown into the Klein Letaba dam.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An 11-year-old girl, who was reported missing in Dengeza, outside Giyani, on Monday, was found murdered and dismembered on Tuesday, said Limpopo police.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the child was found dumped at the Klein Letaba dam.

“The discovery was made by community members, who called the police. The police retrieved the body and discovered that some of her body parts were missing,” said Mojapelo.

“The motive for this murder is unknown, but ritual murder cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the brutal killing of the child and called on police to hunt down her killers. 

