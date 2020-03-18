MSC Orchestra 'will be isolated as a quarantined vessel': Mbalula

"They left the port of Durban some two days ago. We are advised that they didn't disembark at any other port. When they come back, we need to invoke strict measures such that we know exactly how to disembark those people. That is a matter that the joint operations committee will decide how to handle."

Meanwhile the government is expected to start on Thursday the disembarkation of over 1,700 passengers aboard another cruise liner docked at the port of Cape Town, the AIDAmira, after suspected Covid-19 cases were cleared on Wednesday.

"Those people have been cleared," said Tilayi on Wednesday.

"The protocol for them disembarking is what we must agree on. They are free to go, but we must manage their disembarkation."

He said they had asked the port authorities for the passengers' names, addresses and destinations so that each one could be cross-checked as they left the ship, adding that the expectation was for most of the passengers to fly back home after disembarking.

He revealed that while they had a Covid-19 scare with regards to six passengers on the cruise liner, at least they had three days to prepare for the ship's arrival in Cape Town.