Nature (not nurture) to blame for pandemic, say genome boffins

The researchers, led by Kristian Andersen from the immunology and microbiology department at the Scripps Research Institute in California, referred to the new coronavirus as SARS-CoV-2.

“By comparing the available genome sequence data for known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV-2 originated through natural processes,” said Andersen.

The first known severe illness caused by a coronavirus caused the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in China. The second began in 2012 in Saudi Arabia with the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

On December 31, Chinese authorities alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) of an outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus causing severe illness, which has since spread to more than 200,000 people.

Chinese scientists sequenced the genome of SARS-CoV-2 and shared it worldwide, and Andersen's team analysed the genetic template for spike proteins, armatures on the outside of the virus that it uses to grab and penetrate the outer walls of human and animal cells.

They focused on two key features of the spike protein: the receptor-binding domain (RBD), a kind of grappling hook that grips onto host cells; and the cleavage site, a molecular can opener that allows the virus to crack open and enter host cells.

The scientists found that the RBD portion of the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins had evolved to effectively target a molecular feature on the outside of human cells called ACE2, a receptor involved in regulating blood pressure.

The spike protein was so effective at binding the human cells that the scientists concluded it was the result of natural selection, not genetic engineering.