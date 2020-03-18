SA citizen shares step-by-step guide on how she deals with Covid-19 in China

Instead of panicking, Mhlongo said she's been practising social distancing for 58 days and it has helped her cope.

“I don’t have everything figured out, nor am I any less worried that when this pandemic first hit in a town four hours away from my location, but calming my nerves and monitoring what triggers my anxiety has carried me a long way.

“Stress manifests itself in the weirdest ways. If you fail to find a means to calm and ease your stress, you might fall sick and then you won’t be able to assess whether you’ve got a fever from stress or you’re actually sick and [might end up] endangering yourself or you loved ones. Focus on what is within your control.”

Read her full thread below: