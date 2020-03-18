SA citizen shares step-by-step guide on how she deals with Covid-19 in China
A Twitter user's thread on panicking during the Covid-19 pandemic has gone viral.
On Wednesday SA had 116 cases.
As officials are tracing people who have come into contact with those who have tested positive, debate on dealing with the virus in SA has dominated social media.
Slindile Mhlongo, a South African living in China, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share how she is dealing with the pandemic.
Instead of panicking, Mhlongo said she's been practising social distancing for 58 days and it has helped her cope.
“I don’t have everything figured out, nor am I any less worried that when this pandemic first hit in a town four hours away from my location, but calming my nerves and monitoring what triggers my anxiety has carried me a long way.
“Stress manifests itself in the weirdest ways. If you fail to find a means to calm and ease your stress, you might fall sick and then you won’t be able to assess whether you’ve got a fever from stress or you’re actually sick and [might end up] endangering yourself or you loved ones. Focus on what is within your control.”
Read her full thread below:
I don’t have everything figured out nor am I any less worried when this pandemic first hit in a town 4hrs away from my location but calming my nerves and monitoring what triggers my anxiety has carried me a long way.— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
Stress manifests itself in the weirdest ways....
You must keep in mind that China “shut down” during a National Spring Festival (iFestive basically) & schools were inevitably going to be closed, businesses were inevitably going to be non-operational. The virus was at large as far back as Dec 2019 and people were unaware and...— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
The consistent theme has been the individual responsibility for one’s health&safety— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
Have a “sanitizing station” in your home. Simply placing some hand sanitizer/hand wash with your house keys so you always remember on entry and exit to de-germ will make a world of a difference
Shop for what you need. I go shopping every 11 days so I just mentally meal prep for those days.— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
Be conscious of your diet. Over supplement your immune system. Consider growing your own vegetable garden patch.
I eat a clove of garlic everyday. Religiously. With my vitamins. pic.twitter.com/Quh8ropcGF
Suggest that security at the parking entrance and door entrances at work/in your home complex scan and record people’s temperature as they come in and out of the building. It’s exactly as one “signing in” a visitor. It feels ridiculous but I live in a campus with a fleet of....— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
The onus feels exhausting but even the old lady selling fruits and veg scans every shopper’s temperature before they come into the shop & pick fruit— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
It’s done when you enter a shopping mall, pharmacy etc
A digital forehead thermometer can be purchased at a local Dischem/Clicks pic.twitter.com/uXFsz3Hcmj
Just know that life is (possible) with the virus at large. I can’t teach right now and I understand that because a classroom of 55 babies is just not a safe setting right now. But where wiggle room is possible, people have adjusted.— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
Restaurants just opened a few days ago...
Pharmacies record every individual’s purchase just to ensure that people don’t secretly administer their health at home.— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
I think THRICE before leaving my apartment if I’m “not feeling too good” because I know even the lady at the corner kiosk will take my Temperature & report me
Also, my granny is 92 years old and got admitted in hospital yesterday for a bronchitis related diagnosis.— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
I can’t imagine exposing her to the danger of me (possibly) being a carrier of the corona virus (ive been one China for 7 months).
Oh & these masks are really annoying & a rare resource right now but every single person has one on this side.— 珍珠 (@SilindileM_) March 16, 2020
I’m sure they serve a bigger (legitimate) purpose but I don’t know how many times this mask has saved me from touching my face after potential germ exposure. pic.twitter.com/W0yC8O5a0t