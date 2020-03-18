South Africa

Soweto pastor 'scammed congregants out of more than R2m'

18 March 2020 - 15:04 By Naledi Shange
The pastor's 'investment scheme' promised handsome returns but did not deliver. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/ehrlif

A pastor from Soweto will face fraud charges after allegedly scamming his congregants out of around R2m, Gauteng police said on Wednesday.

Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the 29-year-old pastor, Tumelo Christopher Mukheti, allegedly lured congregants into paying R1,500 each into an investment scheme known as Yahwe.

The payments were made between 2017 and 2018 and came with a promise that the investments would yield a 14% return.

“It was after the investors attempted to withdraw their dividends that they later realised that Yahwe Investment Scheme offices had abruptly closed its operations. Mukheti  allegedly disappeared with the money,” said Mulamu.

After the pastor had allegedly spent  some time on the run, authorities eventually caught up with him.

“Mukheti was arrested on March 13 at the Kopfontein port of entry on his arrival from Lesotho, after he was flagged by authorities,” said Mulamu.

Mukheti appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Monday. The case was postponed to April 8.

Mukhethi is out on bail of R3,000.

