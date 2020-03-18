Unions resist government call for teachers to stay at school until Friday

The department of basic education is insisting that teachers remain in school until Friday - despite calls by two of the country's teachers' unions for members to stay at home from Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said teachers should remain at work until Friday to give them time to draw up a "curriculum catch-up plan".

"In order to achieve this objective, teachers would have to work as normal in terms of the approved school calendar," it said.

Department director-general Mathanzima Mweli said they would support provinces to ensure that the directive was implemented and that "a comprehensive recovery plan is put in place to mitigate against the 10 days that will be lost as a result of the early close of schools".