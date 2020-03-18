WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula gives update on changes to seaport access
18 March 2020 - 15:05
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday give an update on the changes to seaport access amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Special measures are in place at a number of the country's ports of entry to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Affected seaports are Saldanha and Mossel Bay..
Ports of entry affected are:
- Alexander Bay;
- Sendelingsdrift;
- Onseepkans;
- McCarthy's Rest;
- Middelpunt;
- Rietfontein;
- Gemsbok;
- Twee Rivieren;
- Bray;
- Makopong;
- Mokghibistadt;
- Swartkopfontein;
- Derdepoort;
- Stockpoort;
- Platjan;
- Pondrift;
- Zanzibar;
- Pafuri;
- Giriyondo;
- Emahlatini;
- Bothashoop;
- Waverley;
- Nerston;
- Josefsdal;
- Kosi Bay;
- Onverwacht;
- Sani Pass;
- Boesmansnek;
- Tellebridge;
- Ongeluksnek;
- Ramatsiliso;
- Mononstha Pass;
- Peka Bridge;
- Makhaleng and
- Sephaphusgate.
*This article has been corrected to reflect information provided by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA). No South African seaport has been closed in its entirety and commercial cargo operations will continue at all ports. March 19 2020