South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula gives update on changes to seaport access

18 March 2020 - 15:05 By TimesLIVE

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday give an update on the changes to seaport access amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Special measures are in place at a number of the country's ports of entry to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Affected seaports are Saldanha and Mossel Bay..

Ports of entry affected are: 

  • Alexander Bay;
  • Sendelingsdrift;
  • Onseepkans;
  • McCarthy's Rest;
  • Middelpunt;
  • Rietfontein;
  • Gemsbok;
  • Twee Rivieren;
  • Bray;
  • Makopong;
  • Mokghibistadt;
  • Swartkopfontein;
  • Derdepoort;
  • Stockpoort;
  • Platjan;
  • Pondrift;
  • Zanzibar;
  • Pafuri;
  • Giriyondo;
  • Emahlatini;
  • Bothashoop;
  • Waverley;
  • Nerston;
  • Josefsdal;
  • Kosi Bay;
  • Onverwacht;
  • Sani Pass;
  • Boesmansnek;
  • Tellebridge;
  • Ongeluksnek;
  • Ramatsiliso;
  • Mononstha Pass;
  • Peka Bridge;
  • Makhaleng and
  • Sephaphusgate. 

*This article has been corrected to reflect information provided by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA). No South African seaport has been closed in its entirety and commercial cargo operations will continue at all ports. March 19 2020 

READ MORE:

Coronavirus: Special measures at these ports of entry

The largest natural, deepwater port in SA, Saldanha, is among those implementing special measures due to coronavirus
News
3 days ago

Five ways Fikile Mbalula plans to keep public transport clean amid Covid-19

Random screening will take place at taxi ranks and train stations
Politics
2 days ago

Covid-19: Travel ban to high-risk countries imminent as SA revokes visas

The South African government says it is revoking 8,000 visas issued to Chinese nationals as part of a travel ban aimed at countries with a high risk ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X