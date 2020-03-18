WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa briefs media on Covid-19 after meeting MPs
Note: The live feed is expected to start streaming at 10:00
18 March 2020 - 10:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to brief the media after his meeting with opposition parties where they discussed a response plan to the coronavirus epidemic.
On Sunday Ramaphosa announced that the government would implement a ban on foreigners visiting from high-risk countries - including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China - effective from Wednesday.
As at Wednesday morning, the health department announced that SA had 116 registered Covid-19 cases.
The government has prohibited public gatherings of more than 100 people and postponed Human Rights Day commemorations.