'We can't force Wits to test all of you,' judge tells university law students

The high court in Johannesburg has expressed reservations about an application brought by two law students from the University of the Witwatersrand who want to stop the evacuation of students from campus residences.

The two students brought the urgent application after the institution announced on Monday that it had suspended the academic programme after one of its medical students having tested positive for Covid-19.

The university isolated 350 students who might have had contact with the student.

Its decision to go into early recess comes after the senior executive team met on Monday to discuss a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two law students were concerned that if students evacuated the campus, they might pose a risk to their communities, as not all of them had been tested.

However, Judge Sharise Weiner said what the students were asking was against everything that President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday on measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“What the president said is that if you are not showing symptoms, you can self-quarantine and not get tested until you show symptoms. It is not up to Wits to test all students,” Weiner said.

Weiner also said there were only two applicants in the matter, students Lerato Moela and Matsobane Shaun Matlhwana.

“Other students have gone home as opposed to staying in campus residences, in close quarters,” she said.