Western Cape health MEC self-isolating after French consul general tests positive

French consul general Laurent Amar in Cape Town confirmed on Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Amar's going public to alert all of those who he has come into contact with prompted Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo to almost immediately put herself into self-quarantine. The two have recently been in contact.

Amar made his announcement on Twitter.

“Dear all, I have just been informed that I have been tested positive #covid19. Just want to share this with all potential contacts to break the chain of transmission and assure you that I will come back stronger soon,” he tweeted.