Withdrawal of bank notes and coins is fake, Reserve Bank warns

The withdrawal of banknotes and coins due the Covid-19 outbreak is fake, the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) warned on Wednesday.

The warning comes after hoax messages doing the rounds claimed the bank was “recalling” notes and coins from the public.

“It is believed that criminal elements are visiting the homes of members of the public, telling them to hand over banknotes in their possession because the banknotes have been contaminated with the coronavirus.

“These criminal elements carry fake SARB identification and provide false receipts in lieu of the banknotes collected, which they purport can be collected from any of the banks.

“The SARB has neither withdrawn any banknotes or coins, nor issued any instruction to hand in banknotes or coins that may be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus,” it said in a statement.