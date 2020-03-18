Wits law students' coronavirus argument comes under fire in court

They were concerned that if students evacuated campus, they may pose a risk to their communities as not all of them had been tested.

But the application was revised later on Wednesday during argument before judge Sharise Weiner. They sought an order enabling them to be placed in self-isolation on campus.

Moela, who argued on behalf of Matlhwana and himself, faced stern questioning from Weiner, who said the relief they sought was incompetent for a number of reasons.

One was that the students listed Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib and dean of students Jerome September as respondents, and not the Wits executive committee, which took the decision.

Counsel for Habib and September, Ian Green, said 1,600-1,700 out of 6,500 students who stayed in residence had already left by Tuesday evening. He said about 250 to 300 students were leaving every hour.

Green said the reason that the 350 students were placed in self-quarantine was because they had contact with the student who contracted Covid-19.

He said the need for self-isolation “does not arise for everybody,” explaining that it was required for primary contacts who had been in close contact with a person who has contracted the virus.